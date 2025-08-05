Boston Red Sox Triple-A Affiliate Releases Veteran Pitcher After Long Road to Recovery
The Worcester Red Sox have released right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills, according to the team's official transaction log.
Mills had taken the mound 32 times for the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in 2025, making seven starts and 25 relief appearances. He was 4-2 with 3.12 ERA, 1.288 WHIP and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
But with Cooper Criswell getting bumped off the MLB roster after one spot start, Worcester had to part ways with another pitcher. That turned out to be Mills, a 30-year-old righty with big league experience of his own.
Mills was the Seattle Mariners' third round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2021, when he was ranked as the No. 22 prospect in Seattle's organizaiton.
The Mariners ultimately traded Mills and minor league pitcher William Fleming to the Kansas City Royals for Carlos Santana midway through the 2022 campaign. Mills got flipped to the Red Sox six months later, only to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss all of 2023 and get non-tendered at the end of the season.
Boston brought Mills back on a two-year minor league deal, waiting out his recovery until he finally took the mound again in spring training. He notched one hold and two saves in Grapefruit League action, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.167 WHIP.
Mills is 0-1 with a 6.21 ERA, 1.548 WHIP, 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR in his MLB career. Down in Triple-A, meanwhile, he is 11-5 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.128 WHIP and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
The veteran is now a minor league free agent.
