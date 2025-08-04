Miami Marlins Make Another Post-Deadline Trade, Send Pitcher to Milwaukee Brewers
The Miami Marlins traded right-handed pitcher Austin Roberts to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations on Monday, per the teams' official transaction logs.
Miami and Milwaukee got the deal over the finish line four days after the trade deadline. But because Roberts was not on the Marlins' 40-man roster, he was still eligible to get moved.
This marks the second trade the Marlins have made after the deadline, as they sent reliever John Rooney to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Roberts led Miami's organization with 122 appearances over the past three seasons, splitting time between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. After posting a 5.72 ERA and 1.548 WHIP in 2023, the reliever boasted a 2.28 ERA, 0.940 WHIP and 17 saves in 2024.
Through 40.2 innings of work this season, Roberts is 4-1 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.475 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings and two saves.
Prior to his time in the Marlins' farm system, Roberts was the Pittsburgh Pirates' eighth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He got claimed off waivers by Miami after the 2022 campaign.
The righty, who turned 27 years old last week, is likely to serve as organizational depth for the first-place Brewers, rather than jump straight into their major league bullpen. Roberts has yet to break into the big leagues through seven professional seasons.
Related MiLB Stories
- BARNES BACK TO FA: After the Los Angeles Dodgers let him go earlier this season, the San Francisco Giants elected to release catcher Austin Barnes from his minor league contract. CLICK HERE
- CAMPEBLL HEATING UP: Kristian Campbell could soon return to the big leagues if he continues to mash for the Worcester Red Sox, considering his 13-game hitting streak is the team's best all year. CLICK HERE
- SFG PROSPECTS CLIMBING: The Arizona Complex League season came to a close, so Jhonny Level and a handful of other Giants prospects have been sent to finish the summer elsewhere. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.