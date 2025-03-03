Boston Red Sox Young Shortstop Prospect Turning Heads in Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox are in an excellent position heading into the 2025 season. The Sox, who finished 81-81 last year, have massive expectations at the big-league level after acquiring Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Aroldis Chapman and Walker Buehler this offseason, but they also have a loaded farm system which will set them up for sustained success in the future as well.
Much of the focus in camp this year for the Red Sox from a prospect prospective has been on Kristian Campbell, who is battling for the starting second base job. Roman Anthony, the No. 2 prospect in baseball, is also garnering significant chatter, but it's actually shortstop Marcelo Mayer who is turning heads the most, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com:
The left-handed hitting shortstop is putting it all together this spring, showing no signs of the lumbar strain that took away the final two months of his 2024 season. MLB Pipeline’s No. 12 prospect has filled out within the last year, and in a good way. The 22-year-old looks sturdy and ready to compete at the highest level. Mayer is likely to start the season at Triple-A, but he seems on track to make his MLB debut at some point in ‘25...
Mayer was the No. 3 pick of the Red Sox in the 2021 draft and has frustrated fans with his inability to stay healthy. Hopefully, the newfound strength will help keep him in the lineup moving forward. He's a career .264 hitter in the minor leagues with 37 home runs.
The Red Sox open the season on March 27, with the Triple-A season following a day later.
