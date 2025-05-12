Boston Red Sox Young Stud Officially Graduates Off the MLB Top 100 Prospects List
Boston Red Sox youngster Kristian Campbell, who made the team's Opening Day roster this year, has officially graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospects list. Players graduate off the prospect list when they reach 45 days of big-league service.
Campbell had been ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the sport.
Just 22 years old, Campbell has been an impact player from Day 1 for Boston. He's hitting .264 so far with four homers, 13 RBIs and two stolen bases. Disciplined at the plate, he's also got a .356 on-base percentage and should be in the running for the American League Rookie of the Year all season long. The Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of Georgia Tech.
Campbell is just one of several well-regarded Boston youngsters. Roman Anthony, an outfielder, is the top overall prospect in the sport and infielder Marcelo Mayer is No. 8. Both players are expected to make their major league debuts this season, but Boston is facing a roster crunch that has prevented it from happening already.
Campbell and the Red Sox are back in action on Monday night when they travel to Detroit to take on the first-place Tigers. Boston enters play at 22-20 while Detroit is 26-15.
The Red Sox will send right-hander Tanner Houck to the mound against youngster Jackson Jobe, who also just fell off the Top 100 prospects list.
Houck is 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA thus far while Jobe is 2-0 with a 4.88.
