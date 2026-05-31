Braves Pitching Prospect JR Ritchie Struggles in Latest Triple-A Start

One of the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospects, right-hander JR Ritchie, just produced his shortest and least effective outing of the 2026 season.

Ritchie, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 60 overall prospect for 2026, failed to get out of the first inning in his latest start for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday. The 22-year-old only recorded one out and gave up five runs on one hit and four walks in Gwinnett's 8-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate. The young righty was pulled with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning after just 31 pitches, and the Stripers' reliever allowed all three of the inherited runners to score.

At the time of publication, there have been no reports suggesting Ritchie may have been dealing with an injury during this outing. While that's obviously one potential explanation for his struggles, it's also possible the young hurler just had an off day on the mound. Either way, many Braves fans will now be looking out for any news on the status of their highly touted prospect, as well as anxiously waiting to see how he performs in his next Triple-A start.

Walks have been an issue for JR Ritchie all season

May 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (85) speaks to starting pitcher JR Ritchie (60) during a mound visit against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Heading into his start on Saturday, Ritchie had a 1.36 ERA in Triple-A to begin 2026. Now, that's nearly doubled to a 2.70 ERA following his latest performance. The 2022 first-round draft pick has given up 10 earned runs so far in Triple-A this year, and half of those came in Saturday's disastrous appearance.

Ritchie posted a 0.99 ERA through his first five Triple-A starts of the season, which earned him a promotion to the majors toward the end of April. But after an impressive MLB debut with the Braves, the 22-year-old was recently demoted back to the minors following his fifth start for Atlanta.

Even beyond his four-walk performance on Saturday, Ritchie has seemingly faced some issues with his command this season. In 25 2/3 big league innings, the young hurler walked 16 batters. He's also walked 20 hitters in 33 1/3 Triple-A innings this year. But in 2025, the top prospect gave up 54 free passes across 140 total innings pitched in the minors.

If Ritchie is going to take that next step and return to Atlanta's rotation at some point this year, he'll undoubtedly need to work on improving his control.