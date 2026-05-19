The Atlanta Braves have decided to demote one of their promising young arms.

Right-handed pitcher JR Ritchie, the Braves' No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett, Atlanta announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old started for the Braves on Monday, giving up six runs on six hits over four innings of work.

The 2022 first-round draft pick made five starts for the Braves in his first stint in the big leagues, producing a 4.91 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. But after an impressive MLB debut in which he tossed seven two-run innings with seven strikeouts, Ritchie failed to throw more than 5 1/3 innings or strike out over four batters in any of his next four starts with Atlanta. The young hurler will now rejoin the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, which is where he dazzled with a 0.99 ERA through five starts to begin the 2026 season.

Checking in on another Braves pitching prospect following JR Ritchie's demotion

May 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie (60) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Ritchie is set to continue his development in the minors for now, the Braves still have one of their other top pitching prospects in the big leagues. Right-handed pitcher Didier Fuentes has gone on a winding journey this year, but he's seemingly carved out a role for himself in Atlanta's bullpen.

The 20-year-old began the season in the majors following a strong spring training, but he was sent down to the minors after one relief appearance to build up his pitch count as a starter. Fuentes then made three starts at Triple-A, where he posted a 2.16 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings, before getting recalled by Atlanta. The young righty made one start for the Braves on April 22, giving up four runs on seven hits in three innings. But since then, Atlanta's No. 3 prospect has made seven relief appearances and has only allowed one earned run.

Overall, Fuentes has a 3.06 ERA in nine major league appearances this year, with 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. For now, it seems like the 20-year-old will be sticking around in the Braves' bullpen. Ritchie, on the other hand, will head back to Triple-A for the time being. But if any injuries pop up in Atlanta's pitching staff, he'd likely be among the candidates considered to return to the rotation.