Braves Prospect Eric Hartman Enters Minor League History Alongside Andruw Jones

The Atlanta Braves' No. 1 prospect, outfielder Eric Hartman, has etched his name in the minor league record books with his historic 2026 campaign.

Hartman, MLB Pipeline's No. 42 overall prospect for 2026, recorded his 50th and 51st stolen bases of the season in the Double-A Columbus Clingstones' game on Saturday. In doing so, the 20-year-old became the first minor leaguer since Hall of Famer Andruw Jones in 1995 to launch 25 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, according to the official Columbus Clingstones account on X/Twitter. That's undoubtedly good company for the young outfielder, especially for Braves fans who enjoyed watching Jones become a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.

This obviously doesn't mean Hartman will have a career like Jones, but it's still a significant accomplishment during the lefty-swinging slugger's breakout season. He's gone from a 20th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft to Atlanta's top prospect in short order. And if his production at the plate this year is any indication, the 6-foot-1 outfielder appears to have a bright future.

Eric Hartman is a prospect worth monitoring heading into 2027

May 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Atlanta Braves logo is seen on a bat in the seventh inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Braves drafted him in 2024, Hartman began his professional career last year. In 90 minor league games in 2025, the young outfielder hit .240 with five home runs, 42 RBIs, and 48 stolen bases. But this year, he's improved his offensive numbers in almost every category.

In 117 games so far in 2026, Hartman has a .265 batting average, a .362 on-base percentage, and an .853 OPS with 26 homers, 71 RBIs, and 51 stolen bases. He did most of his damage with the High-A Rome Emperors, hitting .273 with 24 home runs and 64 RBIs in 94 games. The 20-year-old was promoted to Double-A earlier this month, and he's hitting .233 with two homers and 13 stolen bases in 23 games with the Clingstones.

With Columbus' regular season set to end on Sept. 13, Hartman will look to put the finishing touches on his tremendous campaign over the next couple of weeks. Braves fans will likely be excited to watch the top prospect continue his development in 2027 and beyond.