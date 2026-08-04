Braves Promote Multiple Top Prospects to Double-A, Including Cam Caminiti

The Atlanta Braves have made a series of roster moves in the minors involving some of the franchise's top prospects.

Left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, outfielder Eric Hartman, infielder John Gil, and outfielder Owen Carey are joining the Double-A Columbus Clingstones, the organization announced Tuesday. These four minor leaguers are ranked as the Braves' No. 1, No. 2, No. 6, and No. 15 prospects, respectively, on MLB Pipeline.

As a result of these four prospects being bumped up to Double-A, Conor Essenburg and Luis Guanipa were added to the High-A Rome Emperors' roster on Tuesday. The two outfielders are Atlanta's No. 11 and No. 16 prospects on MLB Pipeline. This flurry of moves also follows the recent promotions of infielder Tate Southisene to Double-A and shortstop Alex Lodise to High-A.

Cam Caminiti among Braves prospects set to be tested at Double-A

July 12, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; GreenJackets pitcher Cam Caminiti (59) pitches during the 19th annual Military Appreciation game at SRP Park. The Augusta GreenJackets faced off against the Salem Red Sox. Salem won 9-2. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While several top prospects are on the move in Atlanta's farm system, Braves fans are likely especially interested to see how Caminiti and Hartman perform in their first taste of Double-A action. Caminiti, in particular, has looked dominant on the mound over the last two months. The 19-year-old had a 2.65 ERA in June, followed by a 2.14 ERA in July. In total this year, the southpaw has a 3.89 ERA in 18 High-A games with 93 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings.

Hartman, on the other hand, has strong overall numbers this season but struggled a bit in July. The 20-year-old has a .273 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage, and an .889 OPS with 24 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases in 94 High-A games this year. Last month, though, he hit .210 in 23 games. That's the only month this season in which the young outfielder had a batting average below .290.

Gil heads to Double-A after hitting .242 with 12 homers, 47 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases in 95 High-A games in 2026. Carey has a .272 batting average and an .827 OPS in 53 High-A games this year.

With all of these promotions, the Columbus Clingstones should be a must-watch team for the rest of the minor league season. Many eyes will be on Caminiti and Hartman, in particular, as the organization's two top prospects make their Double-A debuts.