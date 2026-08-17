Braves' 2025 Draft Pick Delivers 5-Homer, 16-RBI Weekend at High-A

The Atlanta Braves' High-A affiliate erupted to score 33 runs over the last two days. And at the center of the Rome Emperors' ridiculous offensive explosion was Atlanta prospect Dixon Williams.

Williams, one of the Braves' fourth-round picks in the 2025 MLB Draft, turned in a monster performance at the plate this weekend. On Saturday, the 22-year-old went 4-for-5 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in Rome's 19-6 victory over the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The young prospect then followed that up by going 4-for-6 with three homers and six RBIs in the Emperors' 16-14 loss on Sunday. Those are offensive numbers you've likely only ever seen in video games.

With this offensive outburst, Williams became the first Rome Emperors player to have a 10-RBI game and the third prospect in franchise history to produce a three-homer performance. Unsurprisingly, the East Carolina University product was named the latest South Atlantic League Player of the Week following his five-homer, 16-RBI weekend.

Dixon Williams wasn't the only Braves prospect who stood out this weekend

Florida St. infielder Alex Lodise (1) reacts to his double at second base during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball matchup on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. FSU rallied to defeat UF 8-4 on a walk-off grand slam from Alex Lodise in the ninth inning. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a 2025 draft pick, Williams only played 28 Single-A games last year. So, the 2026 campaign represents his first full season in the minors. And in 92 High-A games this year, the 22-year-old has a .235 batting average, a .337 on-base percentage, and an .803 OPS with 19 homers, 76 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. Defensively, the young prospect has played all over the diamond for the Emperors, including first base, second base, left field, and center field.

While Williams obviously stole the show this weekend, another Braves prospect also put up strong offensive numbers for Rome. Shortstop Alex Lodise, Atlanta's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, had back-to-back four-hit games over the last two days. The 2025 second-round pick went 8-for-12 with a homer, two doubles, four RBIs, and nine runs scored in the Emperors' past two games. The 22-year-old was called up to High-A at the end of July and is hitting .343 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, and 19 runs scored in 17 games with Rome this year.

Following the Emperors' impressive display at the plate this weekend, many Braves fans will likely be curious to see what the High-A lineup has in store for this week and the rest of the 2026 regular season.