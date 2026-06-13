Braves Prospect JR Ritchie Could Return to Rotation After First MLB Relief Appearance

Atlanta Braves pitching prospect JR Ritchie was used as a reliever for the first time in his big league career on Friday—and the right-hander looked like a natural coming out of the bullpen.

Ritchie, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, tossed five strong innings of relief for the Braves on Friday. The 22-year-old gave up no earned runs on just two hits and two walks while striking out five in Atlanta's 7-5 loss to the New York Mets. And by eating up all of the remaining innings in the game after Spencer Strider's short start, Ritchie also gave the rest of the Braves' bullpen the night off.

The 2022 first-round draft pick was called up for his MLB debut in April, only to be sent back down to Triple-A after five starts. Ritchie was then recalled by Atlanta earlier this week, seemingly to pitch out of the bullpen. And although he looked sharp in his first big league relief appearance, the Braves might need the young righty to step into the starting rotation once again.

Spencer Strider's injury could force JR Ritchie back into Braves' rotation

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher JR Ritchie (60) throws a runner out at first base in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Atlanta ended up needing Ritchie to throw five frames on Friday in part because Strider left the game after three innings due to right arm soreness. And now, the Braves have placed the 27-year-old on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. That means Atlanta will need to find someone to fill Strider's spot in the rotation for at least a couple of starts.

Since Ritchie pitched on the same day as Strider, he'd seemingly be a straightforward option to slot into that spot in the Braves' starting pitching staff. The 22-year-old made five starts for Atlanta earlier this year, posting a 4.56 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. In eight Triple-A starts this season, the young righty has a 2.75 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.

Strider's next start was expected to be on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. That gives the Braves a few days to decide whether Ritchie will remain in the bullpen or slot back into the rotation. But, either way, it seems like the top prospect will be sticking around in the majors for the time being.