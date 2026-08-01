Braves' Top Prospect Cam Caminiti Sets New Career High in Latest Gem

The Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospect, left-hander Cam Caminiti, finished July with one of the best starts of his young minor league career.

Caminiti, Atlanta's No. 1 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, dominated in his latest outing with the High-A Rome Emperors. The 19-year-old gave up just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 14 over 6 2/3 strong innings on Friday in the Emperors' 5-2 win over the Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Those 14 strikeouts mark a single-game career high for the southpaw in the minors, and this is the first time he's recorded double-digit punchouts this year.

With this latest performance, Caminiti put the finishing touches on his best individual month of the 2026 campaign. The left-hander posted a 2.14 ERA in July, only allowing five earned runs in 21 innings over four starts. That builds on his solid showing in June, when he had a 2.65 ERA in four games. This recent string of strong starts likely has many Braves fans excited to see what the top prospect has in store for the last few months of the season.

Will the Braves keep a close eye on Cam Caminiti's workload to end 2026?

Saguaro pitcher Cam Caminiti pitches during warm-ups before a game against Deer Valley at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale on March 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In total, Caminiti now has a 3.89 ERA in 18 High-A games this year. After posting a 5.63 ERA in April and a 4.64 ERA in May, though, the young lefty has continued to pitch better as the season has progressed. He's also racked up 93 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings so far in 2026. That surpasses his 90 strikeouts and 70 innings pitched last year in 17 games across two minor league levels.

It is noteworthy that Caminiti has thrown a career-high number of innings already this year. While that's a good sign for his long-term development, it remains to be seen how much the Braves are willing to push the southpaw who turns 20 this month. The Emperors' regular season ends in early September, so unless the young hurler is promoted to Double-A, he might only make four or five more starts in 2026.

For now, though, Caminiti will look to build on his tremendous outing at the end of July.