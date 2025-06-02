BREAKING: Kansas City Royals Set to Promote Powerful Top Prospect to Big League Roster
In need of offense as they chase a second consecutive playoff berth, the Kansas City Royals are promoting top prospect Jac Caglianone.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the information on social media:
The Kansas City Royals are calling up slugger Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Caglianone, 22, is hitting .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs in 50 games between AA and AAA.
Drafted No. 6 overall out of Florida in 2024, Caglianone is now the No. 10 prospect in the game, according to MLB Pipeline. He's a first baseman naturally, but the Royals have gotten him some work in the outfield this season, so he could be an option there while Vinnie Pasquantino plays first.
One of the most powerful prospects in the game, he's known for his prodigious home runs and massive exit velocities.
The Royals lost 1-0 on Sunday against the division-rival Detroit Tigers. They mustered nine hits but were unable to score as they fell to 31-29 overall. They are now eight games behind Detroit in the American League Central.
They advanced to the American League Division Series a season ago, and are seeking another run this year as Bobby Witt Jr. continues to play at an MVP level and Salvador Perez is still leading the pitching staff.
They'll be off on Monday but will resume play on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:45 p.m. ET as Michael Lorenzen takes the mound.
