Brewers' 2025 First-Rounder Andrew Fischer Sets High-A Franchise Record

Milwaukee Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer has been putting on a clinic at the plate for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this year.

Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, launched his 17th home run of the season on Friday. That was a significant blast for the 22-year-old because it set the new single-season homer record for the Timber Rattlers since they were bumped up to High-A in 2021, according to the team's official social media page.

In 48 games so far this year, Fischer has a .282 batting average, a .423 on-base percentage, and a 1.061 OPS to go along with his 17 homers and 43 RBIs. The lefty-swinging slugger turned heads earlier this year as a part of Team Italy's impressive run during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. And now, he's showcasing his potential even more in his first full season in the minors.

Andrew Fischer could wind up in the same lineup as Jesús Made soon

Mar 8, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy third baseman Andrew Fischer (11) hugs Italy first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) after defeating Great Britain at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Brewers are widely considered to have the best farm system in baseball, and Fischer is undoubtedly a big part of that. He's already the team's No. 6 prospect, even though he was just drafted last July. And it's important to keep in mind that the 2025 first-round pick was still playing college ball around this time last year.

Fischer spent the 2025 college season with the University of Tennessee after playing for Duke University and the University of Mississippi in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In 65 games for the Tennessee Volunteers, the lefty-swinging slugger posted a .341 batting average, a .497 on-base percentage, and a 1.257 OPS with 25 homers and 65 RBIs. With that type of offensive production, it's not surprising that the Brewers selected him with the 20th-overall draft pick roughly 11 months ago.

The 22-year-old played in 19 High-A games last year, hitting .311 with one home run and 10 RBIs. That means he has a .290 batting average, 18 homers, and 53 RBIs through the first 67 games of his minor league career. At this rate, Fischer might find himself in Double-A on the same side of the infield as Milwaukee's top prospect, shortstop Jesús Made, sooner rather than later.