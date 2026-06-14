Brewers Expected to Pull the Trigger on Anticipated Cooper Pratt Move

One of the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects is reportedly on his way to the big leagues.

Shortstop Cooper Pratt, the Brewers' No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to the majors, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. The 21-year-old exited the Triple-A Nashville Sounds' game on Sunday in the sixth inning and was later seen hugging his teammates in the dugout, leading to speculation that the young prospect is headed to Milwaukee. The Brewers have not yet confirmed the promotion of the 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Pratt made headlines earlier this year when he inked an eight-year, $50.75 million contract extension with Milwaukee. The Brewers eventually followed that up by signing another top prospect, outfielder Luis Lara, to a seven-year, $31 million deal. But now, the shortstop is seemingly set to make his MLB debut.

What should Brewers fans expect from Cooper Pratt in big league debut?

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So far in 2026, Pratt has posted a .244 batting average, a .353 on-base percentage, and a .745 OPS with six home runs, 32 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 58 Triple-A games. The 21-year-old made his Triple-A debut to begin this season after playing 120 Double-A games in 2025. As a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, though, the young shortstop has skyrocketed through the Brewers' highly touted farm system ahead of his reported promotion.

Pratt is considered a strong defender with a 60-rated arm and fielding on MLB Pipeline's 20-to-80 scouting grades scale. He even won a Gold Glove Award in the minors in 2024. The young prospect has played all but one game at shortstop this year, so that's most likely where Milwaukee would deploy him in the majors. That would seem to suggest that Pratt may cut into the playing time of Joey Ortiz, who has appeared at shortstop in 60 of the Brewers' 69 games so far this year.

Milwaukee's farm system features multiple talented prospects, such as shortstop Jesús Made and third baseman Andrew Fischer. But, for now, it seems like Pratt is going to be the first minor leaguer among the group at the top of the Brewers' current prospect rankings to make his big league debut. If the 21-year-old is officially called up, his first MLB game could come on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.