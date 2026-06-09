Brewers Reportedly Ink Top Prospect to Long-Term Contract Extension

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly following the trend of signing top prospects to long-term deals.

Outfielder Luis Lara, Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has agreed to a seven-year, $31 million contract extension with the Brewers, according to multiple reports from ESPN's Jeff Passan and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. The 21-year-old made his Triple-A debut at the start of this season, and he's seeing a ton of success at the plate so far this year.

Multiple big-name prospects have signed long-term extensions in 2026, including Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, and Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle. The Brewers even inked an eight-year deal with another top prospect, shortstop Cooper Pratt, earlier this year. And now, Lara is reportedly locked in as a big piece of Milwaukee's future.

Outlook on Luis Lara in 2026 and beyond

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lara first signed with the Brewers in 2022 as a 17-year-old. The young prospect has steadily climbed up the ranks of Milwaukee's highly touted farm system since then, and he's having arguably his best offensive campaign yet this season in Triple-A.

In 56 games this year with the Nashville Sounds, the switch-hitting outfielder has produced a .338 batting average, a .447 on-base percentage, and a .947 OPS with seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. In 2025, Lara hit .257 with two homers, 40 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases in 136 Double-A games. His highest mark for home runs in a minor league season before this year was four in 2024, so this could be the top prospect's breakout campaign as a slugger.

The 5-foot-7 outfielder has played almost all of his minor league games so far in center field and is considered a strong defender. He's also had at least 40 stolen bases in each of the last two seasons. That combination of speed and defense, plus his other offensive numbers from Triple-A this year, could make Lara a valuable part of the Brewers' lineup down the road.

Milwaukee has several top prospects making plenty of noise in the minors this year, including shortstop Jesús Made and third baseman Andrew Fischer. And now, even more people will be interested in monitoring Lara's development following his reported contract extension with the Brewers.