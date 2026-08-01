Brewers' Jesus Made Delivers Jaw-Dropping Performance to End July

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made just showed exactly why he's the top prospect in all of baseball.

Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect, went 5-for-5 at the plate for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Friday, adding four runs scored and seven RBIs. The 19-year-old started the game with three singles in his first three at-bats and then did most of his damage in the later innings by launching two home runs, including a grand slam. The young infielder's ridiculous five-hit, two-homer performance helped propel the Shuckers to a 14-8 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

While Made has been swinging a hot bat lately, this offensive outburst takes his recent success to a whole new level. He's now on a seven-game hit streak and has had multi-hit performances in four of his past five Double-A contests. Based on how he finished July, many Brewers fans will undoubtedly be curious to see what the organization has planned for the top prospect over the last few months of 2026.

It might be time for Jesús Made to face a new challenge soon

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Made is putting together a strong campaign with Biloxi in 2026. In 89 Double-A games this year, the 19-year-old has a .287 batting average, a .359 on-base percentage, and an .823 OPS with 12 homers, 74 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. In 2025, the switch-hitting infielder hit .285 with six home runs, 61 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases in 115 games across three minor league levels. So, the top prospect has already doubled his homer total from last year and will set a new career high for RBIs in a season.

All those impressive numbers can make it difficult to remember that Made just turned 19 in early May. He played in just five games for the Shuckers last year, too, so this season represents most of his Double-A experience. While the young infielder is seemingly knocking on the door of a promotion to Triple-A, it remains to be seen where he'll be playing at the end of the year.

Milwaukee currently has the second-best record in the majors at 68-41. If the Brewers were struggling, they'd probably be more inclined to consider rushing their top prospect up to the big leagues. But for now, Made will likely continue his development in the minors.