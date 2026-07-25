Andrew Fischer Pulls Off Feat Not Seen in Brewers' Farm System Since 2001

Milwaukee Brewers power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer has found another way to etch his name into the organization's minor league record books.

Fischer, the Brewers' No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, crushed a solo shot for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Friday. This latest long ball is noteworthy because it marks the 22-year-old's 30th home run of the year. That makes the lefty-swinging slugger the first Milwaukee minor leaguer to hit 30 homers in a single season since 2001, according to the official Biloxi Shuckers account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Brewers selected Fischer with the 20th-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and all he's done since then is tear the cover off the ball. Milwaukee has multiple top prospects who are making plenty of noise in the minors this year. And now, several Brewers fans will likely be wondering what else the young infielder has in store for the rest of 2026.

Andrew Fischer is must-watch TV every time he steps into the box

Biloxi Shuckers infielder Andrew Fischer (25) hits the ball during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, Fischer has put on a show at the plate this season. In total, the 22-year-old has a .283 batting average, a .424 on-base percentage, and a 1.086 OPS with 30 homers, 70 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 83 games this year. The 2025 first-round draft pick started 2026 with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, where he hit .298 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 54 games. And since being promoted to Double-A in June, the young slugger has blasted 10 long balls in 29 games with the Shuckers.

This immediate success in the minors can make it easy to forget that Fischer is just 102 games into his professional career. But his offensive numbers undoubtedly have plenty of Brewers fans thinking ahead to a time when he's crushing baseballs in Milwaukee. And if he keeps swinging the bat the way he has all year, his MLB debut could be here sooner rather than later.

The Brewers currently have the second-best record in the majors at 64-39. While it's unlikely Fischer gets called up to the big leagues this year, a lot could change over the next couple of months. Some Milwaukee fans likely wouldn't mind turning to the power-hitting prospect as a late-season promotion for a playoff push. But for now, the lefty-swinging slugger will probably keep mashing homers in the minors.