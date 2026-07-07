Brewers Take Next Step With Recently Extended Top Prospect Luis Lara

The Milwaukee Brewers are finally pulling the trigger on a highly anticipated move involving the organization's top outfield prospect, Luis Lara.

Lara, Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up for his big league debut, the Brewers announced on Tuesday. To make room for the 21-year-old on the active roster, Milwaukee optioned outfielder Blake Perkins to Triple-A. The Brewers are playing a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, but the switch-hitting outfielder is not in the starting lineup for the first game.

This promotion comes roughly one month after Milwaukee signed Lara to a seven-year, $31 million contract extension while he was still in the minors. The Brewers also called up shortstop Cooper Pratt for his MLB debut in June after giving him a long-term deal earlier this year. But now, Lara will become the latest prospect from Milwaukee's highly touted farm system to get the chance to showcase his talents in the big leagues.

What should Brewers fans expect from Luis Lara in first MLB stint?

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara and infielder Cooper Pratt come off the field together during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much like some of the Brewers' other top prospects, such as shortstop Jesús Made and third baseman Andrew Fischer, Lara has produced solid offensive numbers so far in 2026. The 21-year-old made his Triple-A debut at the start of this season and has posted a .321 batting average, a .432 on-base percentage, and a .902 OPS with nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases in 78 games. His nine long balls this year more than double his previous single-season high in the minors, which was four homers in 2024.

Defensively, Lara has been used almost exclusively as a center fielder throughout his professional career. The 5-foot-7 prospect has played in 469 minor league games since signing with the Brewers in 2022 out of Venezuela, and 428 of them have been in center field. So, it'll be interesting to see if Milwaukee keeps him in center field or moves him around the outfield in his first stint in the majors.

The Brewers are currently in first place in the National League Central at 56-33. Lara has the opportunity to prove he can be a difference-maker on a team hoping to make a deep postseason run. But, first, all eyes will be on the switch-hitting outfielder when he eventually makes his MLB debut.