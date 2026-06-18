Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Immediately Shows He's Ready for Double-A

Milwaukee Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer was promoted to Double-A earlier this week. And in his first game with the Biloxi Shuckers, the 22-year-old picked up right where he left off in High-A.

Fischer, the Brewers' No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 1-for-4 with a walk in his Double-A debut on Wednesday. That one hit, though, was a solo home run drilled to right field in the lefty-swinging slugger's first at-bat with the Shuckers. Biloxi ended up losing 9-4 to the Columbus Clingstones, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Milwaukee's 2025 first-round draft pick has been tearing the cover off the ball this year to begin his first full season as a pro. And now, Fischer will try to carry that momentum into his first taste of Double-A action.

Andrew Fischer is just getting started at Double-A

Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) at bat before hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fischer kicked off the 2026 season by absolutely launching baseballs for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In 54 High-A games this year, the young infielder had a .298 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, and a ridiculous 1.118 OPS with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs. The 22-year-old even set the Timber Rattlers' new record for homers in a single season since Wisconsin became a High-A team in 2021.

That led to Fischer being called up to Double-A on Monday, where he'll have the chance to play alongside some of the Brewers' other top prospects, including shortstop Jesús Made. With Fischer at third base and Made at shortstop on Wednesday, this may have been an early preview of what Milwaukee's left side of the infield could look like in the not-so-distant future.

Even though this is the very beginning of Fischer's time in Double-A, many Brewers fans are already excited about his overall production so far in 2026. After all, last June, the lefty-swinging slugger was still playing college baseball for the University of Tennessee, where he hit .341 with 25 homers and 65 RBIs in 65 games. With the numbers he's posted this year, though, it's easy to picture the third base prospect being a long-term contributor in Milwaukee's lineup down the road.