Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Set to Join Forces With Jesus Made

Two of the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects are reportedly going to be playing together on the same side of the infield for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.

Third baseman Andrew Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to Double-A, according to MiLB Central's Chase Ford. Fischer seemingly confirmed the news himself by reposting a graphic on Instagram, as seen in a screenshot shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. The 22-year-old's reported promotion has not been confirmed yet by the Brewers organization or any of its minor league affiliates, though.

If this move does become official, Fischer will have the chance to play alongside the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, shortstop Jesús Made, at least while he remains in Double-A. And based on how both Milwaukee prospects have been swinging the bat this year, the Shuckers would immediately become one of the most exciting minor league teams to watch.

Andrew Fischer's High-A numbers prove he's ready for next challenge

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer signs an autograph during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday was seemingly a busy day for the Brewers, who are also reportedly expected to call up shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt to the majors. But for Fischer, even though this is his first full season in the minors, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he was promoted to Double-A.

In 54 High-A games this year, the 22-year-old posted a .298 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, and a 1.118 OPS with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs. Fischer even set the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' new single-season home run record since the minor league team moved to High-A in 2021. With offensive stats like that, it's not surprising that the 2025 first-round draft pick is reportedly headed to Double-A.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Made is hitting .280 with six homers, 42 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases in 58 Double-A games this year. Fischer and Made have mostly played third base and shortstop, respectively, in their minor league careers. So, if Fischer is officially promoted to Double-A, Biloxi's left side of the infield should feature two of the Brewers' most highly touted prospects.