Cardinals Sign RHP Seeking Another MLB Chance, 6 Years After Most Recent Appearance
Right-handed pitcher Aaron Wilkerson is looking for another chance to return to the major leagues, signing a minor league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The team said Saturday that he has been assigned to Triple-A Memphis.
Wilkerson, 36, started the season in the minor leagues with the Cincinnati Reds and took advantage of the opt-out clause in his contract earlier this week, leading to his release.
A native Texan, Wilkerson has appeared in 14 major league games (three starts), all with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017-19. He has a 1-1 mark with a 6.88 ERA, giving up 27 earned runs on 43 hits – including nine home runs – in 35.1 innings.
He became a free agent in November 2020 and went on to pitch for the Triple-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics.
He also played in the Dominican Winter League and two pro leagues in Japan before spending the past two seasons with the Lotte Giants of the KBO League in South Korea.
In those two campaigns, he compiled a 19-10 record with a 3.39 ERA in 45 starts, including one complete-game shutout. He struck out 248 batters and walked 47 in 276.1 innings for a strikeout to walk ratio of 5.28.
For the Reds’ Triple-A Louisville Bats affiliate this season, Wilkerson made 18 starts and was 4-2 with a 4.17 ERA, allowing a career-high 19 home runs in 95 innings.
Wilkerson didn’t see a path to the major leagues in Cincinnati, which has gone with a youth movement on the mound, calling up top prospects Chase Petty and Chase Burns to make their debuts. The Cardinals have a veteran-laden staff, and Wilkerson can provide some insurance should an injury strike or St. Louis decides to move a starter at the trade deadline.
Related MiLB Stories
IN MEMORIAM: Ex-Baltimore Orioles prospect remembered as a hero after tragic drowning death. CLICK HERE
STILL GOING: At 45 and pitching in Triple-A, Rich Hill shares baseball history with Nolan Ryan. CLICK HERE
THE NEXT GENERATION: Former MLB star’s son drafted by Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE