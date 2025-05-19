Chicago Cubs Recall Top Prospect Matt Shaw After Successful Triple-A Stint
The Cubs have decided it's time to recall top prospect Matt Shaw.
Shaw will get another shot at third base as the Cubs travel to Miami, according to a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers Sunday night.
Shaw made the Cubs' Opening Day roster, but he struggled at the plate to begin his MLB career. In his first 68 plate appearances, he hit just .172 with a .535 OPS and 18 strikeouts. But since being optioned down to Triple-A on April 15, Shaw has been swinging a hot bat.
In 110 plate appearances with the Iowa Cubs, he totaled 22 runs, 26 hits, five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 14 RBI, five stolen bases and an 11-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That's good for a .286/.409/.560/.970 slash line.
Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins discussed Shaw's progress Sunday on Marquee Network.
“He went back down to work on some adjustments," Hawkins said. "Trying to tone himself down a little bit, get on time a little bit more effectively and we’ve seen that over the last few games. The results have been pretty obvious. Four home runs in the last three games. We’re encouraged and hopefully he’ll be able to help us out here soon.”
The Cubs not yet officially announced Shaw's promotion, but they'll have to make a roster move once he rejoins the team. Jon Berti has spent the most time at third base with Shaw at Triple-A, playing 23 games. The Cubs have also given opportunities at third base to Nicky Lopez, Vidal Brujan and Justin Turner, who are still on the major league roster.
