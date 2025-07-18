Chicago Cubs Sign Veteran Pitcher Spencer Turnbull to Minor League Contract
The Chicago Cubs have signed right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull to a minor league contract, per the organization's official transaction log.
Turnbull hit free agency on June 27, two days after he had been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old made just three big league appearances with the Blue Jays after signing with them on May 5, going 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA, 2.525 WHIP, 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR
Before his lone season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, Turnbull spent the previous 10 years with the Detroit Tigers. He was the organization's second round pick in 2014, then made his MLB debut in 2018.
Turnbull was a full-time member of Detroit's rotation in 2019 and 2020, before he reached new heights bey throwing a no-hitter in May 2021. Across those three seasons, the righty went 11-23 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.325 WHIP, 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.9 WAR.
The injury bug struck midway through 2021, though, and Turnbull ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery. He made just nine starts in 2021, missed all of 2022, then returned for seven big league outings in 2023.
Detroit non-tendered Turnbull after 2023, allowing him to join the Phillies as a free agent. He bounced back from his 1-4 record, 7.26 ERA, 1.677 WHIP, 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings and -0.7 WAR, improving upon all of those figures by going 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA, 1.049 WHIP, 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.3 WAR in seven starts and 10 relief appearances.
Turnbull suffered a season-ending lat injury in June, though, and he wasn't nearly as productive when he suited up with the Blue Jays earlier this year. But with Justin Steele out for the season and Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon still on the injured list, Chicago may need a veteran arm to round out its rotation in the short term.
If Turnbull can prove himself in the minors, then chip in at the level he did last year, the Cubs may have found a solution to their problems on the mound.
