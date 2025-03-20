Chicago Cubs Surprisingly Option Stud Reliever, Trade Acquisition, to Triple-A Iowa
The Chicago Cubs made a surprising roster decision on Thursday, electing to send reliever Eli Morgan down to Triple-A Iowa. They also sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks down.
Ryan Herrera of Just_BB Media had the information on social media:
The Morgan move is especially surprising considering that the Cubs traded a minor leaguer to the Cleveland Guardians in order to acquire him this offseason. Furthermore, Morgan put together a great year for the Guardians in 2024 and made the Cubs' travel roster for the Toyko Series earlier this week. He threw a scoreless 1.1 innings as the Cubs were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in those matchups.
Now 28 years old, Morgan is in his fifth season, though it will now continue in the minors. Lifetime, he's 18-12 with a 3.95 ERA. He made 32 appearances last year for a dominant Cleveland bullpen that helped lead the team to the American League Championship Series. Not only did he make 30 appearances, he pitched to a sterling 1.93 ERA and a perfect 3-0 record.
The Guardians were beaten in five games of the ALCS by the New York Yankees, who went onto the World Series.
At 0-2, the Cubs will kick off the domestic portion of their schedule on March 27 when they travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks. The Iowa Cubs will begin their season a day later, as all Triple-A teams begin play on March 28.
Morgan is sure to make another appearance with the Cubs this season, it's just a question of when.
