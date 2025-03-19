Former NFL Quarterback Goes Viral For Hilarious Moment at Toyko Series
Former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete went viral on Wednesday morning for an interaction he had with Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy during Game 2 of the Tokyo Series in Japan.
Muncy was trying to track down a pop-up in the crowd and reached over the protective netting, only to have Peete snare the ball out of the air. The ball was in the crowd, so Peete did not commit any infraction, but the look on Muncy's face shows his displeasure.
The Dodgers ended up winning the game 6-3 to sweep the two-game series, so "no harm, no foul."
Peete, 59, played his college ball at USC after growing up in Arizona. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins (Commanders), Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
He started 87 games, going 45-42 in those contests. He threw 76 career touchdowns and 92 interceptions. However, with hands like this, maybe he should have done some work at receiver also.
Peete's most prolific season came with Philadelphia in 1995 when he went 9-3 as a starter, throwing for 2,326 yards. He also had 15 touchdowns for the 2002 Panthers.
The Dodgers will now return back to Los Angeles with a 2-0 record in hand. The defending World Series champions will open up the domestic portion of their season on March 27 at home against the Detroit Tigers.
The Cubs, now 0-2, will return to the States as well. They will start their US schedule the same day at the Arizona Diamondbacks.
