Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Set to Help Lead a New-Era of MLB Network Programming
MLB Network, on the air since 2009, is making a programming adjustment for the 2025 season. Beginning on March 26, the day before domestic Opening Day, the network will air a new show called "MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show." It will run from 5-7 p.m. ET and will lead into the traditional 7 p.m. start times.
This program will run nightly and will feature the interviews, segments, news, discussions and teaching points that have become synonymous with "MLB Tonight," but the extra hour will allow for more discussion and more live look-ins at the ballpark.
At the center of it all is former Seattle Mariners infielder Harold Reynolds, who will be part of the three-man crew with anchor Greg Amsinger and former big-league pitcher Dan Plesac.
MLB Tonight will also run a traditional nighttime version of the show with Adnan Virk and Matt Vasgersian leading coverage. That will feature highlights and game look-ins as well.
Per a press release from MLB Network:
“I have not been this excited about MLB Tonight since we launched a new way to watch baseball back in 2009,” said Reynolds, who was part of MLB Network’s original on-air team. “People forget that we stuck our necks out with a live look-in show, and it turned out pretty good. Well, it’s time to go to another level and that’s what we are going to do with the 5 p.m. show. Join in on the fun and let us entertain you! Let us take you to another level of watching and breaking down baseball.”
Reynolds spent 12 years in the big leagues, including 10 with the Mariners. He was a two-time All-Star who stole 250 career bases. He also won three Gold Glove Awards with the Mariners, capturing them in three straight years from 1988-1990.
Lifetime, Reynolds was a .258 hitter. He had one full season at .300 (1989).
