Chicago Cubs' Top 100 Prospect Earns Big Honor After Monster Week in Minors
Chicago Cubs prospect Jefferson Rojas earned a big honor on Monday, getting named as the Player of the Week in the High-A Midwest League. Playing for the South Bend Cubs, Rojas drove in seven runs last week while recording eight hits. He had two homers and a triple.
A 20-year-old middle infielder, Rojas is the No. 6 prospect in the organization and the No. 78 prospect in the entire sport, according to MLB Pipeline. He was signed by the Cubs as an international signing in 2022.
He spent 96 games last season with South Bend, hitting .245 with six home runs. He's improved this year, hitting .300 through 21 games with a .387 on-base percentage. He already has four homers.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A right-handed hitter, Rojas recognizes pitches than most players his age and makes consistent contact with a quick yet controlled stroke. He uses the entire field and improved his ability to drive balls in the air in 2024. Once he gains more muscle and learns to turn on more pitches, he should develop average or better power.
At the major-league level, the Cubs are back in action on Monday night against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Chicago enters with a 23-18 record. They lead the National League Central.
Miami enters play at 15-24 and in last place in the National League East.
Cal Quantrill (MIA) pitches against Collin Rea (CHC).
