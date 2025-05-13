Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Moisés Ballesteros Expected to Make MLB Debut Tuesday
The Chicago Cubs are calling up catcher Moisés Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa, 670 The Fan's Bruce Levine reported Monday night.
Ballesteros is expected to be in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Should he wind up seeing action, it would mark Ballesteros' MLB debut.
The 21-year-old is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Cubs' farm system and the No. 61 prospect in baseball.
The Cubs will have an open roster spot for Ballesteros to fill once they officially placed outfielder Ian Happ on the injured list with an oblique issue. Happ has already missed three games with the ailment.
Ballesteros is batting .368 with four home runs, seven doubles, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases and a .942 OPS through 34 games in Triple-A this season. It is a continuation of his showing in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .317 with a .933 OPS, as well as his .350 batting average and 1.059 OPS in spring training.
For his minor league career, Ballesteros is a .288 hitter with an .830 OPS, averaging 21 home runs, 34 doubles and 91 RBIs per 162 games.
The 5-foot-8 slugger is listed at 195 pounds, although he is believed to be considerably heavier. MLB Pipeline has his hit tool graded at a 60 and his power tool graded at a 50.
Ballesteros' first big league contest is scheduled to get underway at 7:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Related MiLB Stories
- RAMIREZ, SNELLING ENTER TOP 100: Agustín Ramírez has been mashing in the big leagues for a few weeks, but the Miami Marlins catcher earned a significant honor before he exhausts his prospect status. CLICK HERE
- PASSWORD ACCEPTED: Jhostynxon Garcia lifted the Portland Sea Dogs to back-to-back walk-off victories this weekend, continuing to show out for the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate. CLICK HERE
- LOMBARD MAKES LEAP: George Lombard Jr. entered 2025 as a borderline top 100 prospect in MLB, but the New York Yankees shortstop has rocketed all the way into the updated top 50. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.