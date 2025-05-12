New York Yankees Prospect George Lombard Jr. Makes Massive Leap in Updated Rankings
The New York Yankees appear to have a new crown jewel in their farm system.
MLB Pipeline revealed its updated top 100 rankings on Sunday, accounting for all the rookies who have graduated from prospect status. The minor league season is in full swing as well, so there have been plenty of chances for players to showcase their skills at every level.
Shortstop George Lombard Jr. was the Yankees' No. 2 prospect at the start of 2025, but rose to No. 1 once outfielder Jasson Domínguez graduated. He also cracked the top 100 for the first time after showing out in spring training, although he was still seen as a fringe member of the list entering the regular season.
Lombard climbed all the way from No. 93 to No. 44 on Sunday, cementing his status as the top prospect in New York's farm system. The organization's No. 2 prospect, outfielder Spencer Jones, is not in the top 100.
The 49-spot jump that Lombard made was larger than any other prospect in baseball.
In 24 games with High-A Hudson Valley, Lombard hit .329 with one home run, one triple, eight doubles, 13 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .983 OPS. He is batting .191 with a .511 OPS since getting promoted to Double-A Somerset, but his stint with the Patriots is still just six games young.
The Yankees selected Lombard in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He also spends some time at second base, which could give him a cleaner path to the big leagues with Anthony Volpe firmly entrenched at shortstop.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. won't have much competition for the starting second base job anytime soon, but he is only under team control through 2026. Lombard, 19, is expected to break into the big leagues in 2027.
Considering how quickly he is rising through the ranks, perhaps Lombard could don pinstripes sooner rather than later, although he will have to prove himself in Double-A before earning any more call-ups.
