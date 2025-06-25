Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Continues Torrid June with Fifth Homer This Month
Outfielder Owen Caissie is having an unbelievable June for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, as he blasted his fifth homer of the month on Wednesday afternoon.
The No. 43 prospect in the game via MLB Pipeline, Caissie is hitting .261 as of this posting with 12 home runs. A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, he's projected to make his major league debut this season. He was selected by the San Diego Padres and traded to the Cubs as part of the Yu Darvish trade.
Just 22 years old, Caissie could pair with youngsters Matt Shaw and Pete Crow-Armstrong when he gets to the big leagues. The Cubs have one of the deepest offenses in the league, as those two hit alongside Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki as well. Chicago enters play on Wednesday in first place in the National League Central.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caissie has had no difficulty producing against much older competition, creating huge raw power with the bat speed and loft in his left-handed swing and the still-growing strength and leverage in his 6-foot-3 frame. He could provide 30 or more homers per season, with his pop playing from left-center to the right-field line and against both lefties and righties. He's an aggressive hitter with a naturally long stroke, leading to a 29 percent strikeout rate in his first four pro seasons, yet he's also a career .278 hitter with a 14 percent walk rate.
The Cubs will play the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:45 p.m. ET.
