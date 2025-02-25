Minor League Baseball

Chicago White Sox Prospect Kyle Teel Goes Yard Off Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki got bested by Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel during a simulated game at spring training on Tuesday.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) during workouts at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) during workouts at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Chicago White Sox are coming off the worst season in modern MLB history, still trying to find their footing in the midst of a grueling rebuild.

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series, then went out and added a few more All-Stars over the winter for good measure.

But for one simulated at-bat in February, the White Sox had bragging rights over the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki took the mound for Los Angeles in a simulated game against Chicago down at spring training on Tuesday. The first batter he faced was catcher Kyle Teel.

Teel wound up going yard off Sasaki – the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

Teel is a much-hyped prospect himself, as MLB Pipeline has him ranked No. 3 at his position and No. 32 overall entering 2025. The 23-year-old backstop was one of the headlining prospects Chicago got back from the Boston Red Sox in December's blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade.

Sasaki proceeded to retire the next six batters he saw, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris. He lasted 3.0 innings in total.

The 23-year-old Japanese ace went 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA, 0.894 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across his four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines. Teel, meanwhile, is batting .301 with 15 home runs, 29 doubles, 100 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and an .848 OPS through 138 career minor league games.

The White Sox and Dodgers will go head-to-head in the Cactus League twice – first on March 2, then again on March 8. The two teams have one regular season series on the books for 2025, which will take place in Los Angeles from July 1 to July 3.

