Fastball

Chicago White Sox Outfielder Oscar Colás Makes Painful Blunder in Spring Training Game

Oscar Colás got hit in the head by a fly ball in Saturday's exhibition showdown between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, allowing a run to score.

Sam Connon

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Oscar Colas (22) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Oscar Colas (22) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago White Sox found plenty of ways to embarrass themselves over the course of their historically poor 2024 season.

Unfortunately for fans hoping things would change in 2025, it didn’t take very long for their next lowlight reel to get started.

Oscar Colás started in left field for the White Sox in Saturday’s Cactus League opener against the Chicago Cubs. With the Cubs leading 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Michael Busch sent a fly ball to the warning track in left.

Colás tried to make a leaping grab at the wall, only to get drilled in the head by the ball and lose his hat.

The play may not have been scored as an error – Busch got credit for a double – but a run came around to score that wouldn’t have if Colás had made the catch.

The Cubs took a 7-2 lead on the play and – following an injury delay – went on the win 7-3. Colás was subbed out in the fifth, finishing the day 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that the White Sox were considering moving Colás to first base.

Colás was a consensus top 100 prospect in baseball entering the 2023 season, coming off impressive showings in Cuba, Japan and the White Sox's farm system. He posted a -1.5 WAR as a rookie that year, though, and he was only called up to make 13 MLB appearances in 2024.

The 26-year-old is competing for an Opening Day roster spot with a team looking to bounce back from a 41-121 showing last season.

Related MLB Stories

  • CWS DUMP CHAPELLI: The White Sox reportedly released Cuban infielder Loidel Chapelli Jr. after his development seemingly stalled in High-A. CLICK HERE
  • SIMPSON SHOWS OFF WHEELS: Before legging out an infield single, Rays prospect Chandler Simpson made an incredible diving catch out in center field. CLICK HERE
  • VEEN CELEBRATES IN STYLE: Top prospect Zac Veen crushed a towering home run for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, capping it off with a wild bat flip. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News