Chicago White Sox Outfielder Oscar Colás Makes Painful Blunder in Spring Training Game
The Chicago White Sox found plenty of ways to embarrass themselves over the course of their historically poor 2024 season.
Unfortunately for fans hoping things would change in 2025, it didn’t take very long for their next lowlight reel to get started.
Oscar Colás started in left field for the White Sox in Saturday’s Cactus League opener against the Chicago Cubs. With the Cubs leading 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Michael Busch sent a fly ball to the warning track in left.
Colás tried to make a leaping grab at the wall, only to get drilled in the head by the ball and lose his hat.
The play may not have been scored as an error – Busch got credit for a double – but a run came around to score that wouldn’t have if Colás had made the catch.
The Cubs took a 7-2 lead on the play and – following an injury delay – went on the win 7-3. Colás was subbed out in the fifth, finishing the day 0-for-2 with a strikeout.
Reports surfaced earlier this month that the White Sox were considering moving Colás to first base.
Colás was a consensus top 100 prospect in baseball entering the 2023 season, coming off impressive showings in Cuba, Japan and the White Sox's farm system. He posted a -1.5 WAR as a rookie that year, though, and he was only called up to make 13 MLB appearances in 2024.
The 26-year-old is competing for an Opening Day roster spot with a team looking to bounce back from a 41-121 showing last season.
