Los Angeles Dodgers' Michael Grove Behind Schedule, Won't Be Ready For Opening Day
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Michael Grove will not be ready in time for Opening Day, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday.
Grove last took the mound in Game 2 of the 2024 NLDS against the San Diego Padres. He was eventually replaced on the Dodgers' playoff roster due to a shoulder injury.
Roberts said Grove wound up a month behind schedule in his offseason throwing program, per the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris. The 28-year-old southpaw is still working through the shoulder issue, which has not been publicly diagnosed.
Grove spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as a part-time starter for the Dodgers. But even with all of the starting pitchers who went down for Los Angeles last year, Grove instead made 37 of his 39 appearances out of the bullpen.
Across 51.0 innings of work in 2024, Grove posted a 5.12 ERA and -0.7 WAR. He did manage to go 4-4 with a 1.216 WHIP, 3.87 FIP and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, though, so there was underlying production there. Between April 10 and Sept. 13, Grove put up a 3.46 ERA with a .201 batting average against.
With Grove seemingly out of the running for an Opening Day roster spot, Michael Kopech still recovering from forearm inflammation and Brusdar Graterol just three months removed from shoulder surgery, the Dodgers' bullpen may not take shape right off the bat in 2025. Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates were brought in to take on high-leverage roles, but other key positions could go to some of the available starters who don't make the rotation, such as Dustin May or Landon Knack.
