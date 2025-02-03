Chicago White Sox Designate Former Seattle Mariners Prospect For Assignment
The Chicago White Sox designated minor league outfielder Zach DeLoach on Monday. In a corresponding move, they brought back infielder Jacob Amaya, claiming him off waivers.
Per the team on social media:
The Chicago White Sox have claimed infielder Jake Amaya off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.
To make room for Amaya on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Zach DeLoach for assignment.
DeLoach made his major league debut for the White Sox last season, going 14-for-67 (.209). He hit five doubles and one home run to go along with five RBI.
He came up with the Seattle Mariners and was a well-regarded prospect for the organization at one time. He was ranked as their No. 13 prospect in 2021, their No. 12 prospect 2022 and their No. 27 prospect in 2023, all per MLB Pipeline.
The Mariners traded him to Chicago in the offseason before the 2024 season in the deal that sent reliever Gregory Santos to the M's. Reliever Prelander Berroa also went to Chicago in that move.
DeLoach was a second-round pick of the Mariners back in the COVID 2020 draft. He played his college ball at Texas A&M.
The following came from a portion of his most recent MLB.com prospect profile:
DeLoach’s success in the Majors will also hinge on him hitting consistently and then some, because there’s nothing really in the secondary tools that prop him up if he’s not hitting in the high-.200s. He's had good on-base ability (with a .371 OBP) in his first two seasons and he hits left-handed, which both play in his favor. But the power hasn’t emerged the way most might’ve envisioned, which could be a byproduct of being almost too selective.
