Chicago White Sox Former Top Prospect Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Ky Bush is going to have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. As a result, he'll miss the entire 2025 season.
Scott Merkin of MLB.com had the information on social media:
Bush is a 25-year-old lefty who the White Sox acquired in 2023 from the Los Angeles Angels. He had previously (2022) represented the American League at the Futures Game, meaning he was one of the more well-regarded prospects in the sport.
He was the No. 11-ranked prospect in the White Sox organization in 2024, per MLB Pipeline.
Bush played his college ball at Washington State and St. Mary's College, getting drafted in the second round by the Angels back in 2021. Over four minor league seasons, he's gone 18-18 with a 4.36 ERA. Working almost exclusively as a starter, he's made 63 minor league appearances.
He did get to the majors briefly last season, going 0-3 for the White Sox with a 5.60 ERA.
This is obviously a disappointing setback for Bush, who was slated to have a chance to earn some innings in 2025. Given that the White Sox are coming off the worst year in the Modern Era (41-121), there are plenty of innings up for grabs.
This is not the only bad news for the White Sox on the pitching front, as we also learned that former top prospect Drew Thorpe is likely to begin the year on the injured list after he suffered an elbow setback over the course of the offseason.
