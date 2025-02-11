Former Major Trade Acquisition Could Begin Year on Injured List For Chicago White Sox
After going 41-121 a season ago, the Chicago White Sox aren't likely to compete any time soon. That said, the Sox do have some interesting things to watch in 2025, namely the development of their young nucleus.
Included in that group is right-hander Drew Thorpe, who was acquired last offseason in the trade that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres. However, unfortunately, it looks as if Thorpe is set to begin the season on the injured list with elbow issues.
Per MLB.com:
But with Thorpe suffering a couple of offseason setbacks in relation to a Sept. 7 surgery shaving down a bone spur in his right elbow, requiring a cortisone shot on Jan. 24, it appears he won’t be available at the season’s outset
In nine starts last season for the White Sox, he went 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA. Not a hard-thrower, he struck out 25 batters in 44.1 innings. He was a top-60 prospect in the sport at the time of his debut in June.
With Thorpe on the mend, the White Sox could turn to Jonathan Cannon. After trading away ace Garrett Crochet this offseason, there is no ace on this staff anymore. It looks as if top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith could be aces, but they won't be with the team when it breaks camp, though Schultz could make his debut later in the season.
The White Sox report to spring training in Glendale this week and open up the regular season on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
OUT ON BREGMAN? Are the Toronto Blue Jays out on Alex Bregman this offseason? Robert Murray of Fansided thinks so. CLICK HERE:
HITTING HIS STRIDE: Spencer Strider could be back in the rotation for the Braves by the end of April, which is great news. CLICK HERE:
NO RIZZ? Anthony Rizzo, who has one of the best resumes in the game, is still without a job. Why? CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.