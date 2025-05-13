White Sox Prospect Colson Montgomery Returns To Triple-A After Stint In Arizona
Chicago White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery has been transferred from the ACL White Sox to Triple-A Charlotte's active roster, the Knights announced Tuesday. This move comes after the White Sox took a somewhat unique approach with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Montgomery struggled mightily to begin the 2025 season in Triple-A, slashing .149/.223/.255/.479 with 43 strikeouts, seven walks, three home runs and six RBI in 103 plate appearances. So on April 29, White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Montgomery would be sent to the team facility in Arizona for individualized work.
"We are going to get some one on one work with him outside of kind of the Charlotte day to day and work on his swing," Getz said. "We anticipate that to be a fairly short period of time, but felt like it was appropriate. He’s on board. There have been plenty of examples in this game of guys that stepped out of their respective affiliates and go to work on something. We’ve done it in the past. We are going to do it with Colson."
White Sox director of player development Paul Janish said Montgomery’s day-to-day routine in Arizona would include work in the batting cage with White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller, as well as fielding ground balls, weightlifting and running in order to stay in condition when he returns to game action.
Montgomery also played in five games as part of the Arizona Complex League. In 17 at-bats, he notched three hits, three runs, two RBI, two walks, four strikeouts and two stolen bases. That comes out to a .176 batting average, .263 on-base percentage, .176 slugging percentage and a .439 OPS.
“The philosophy behind it is, look, Colson, again, he’s not off to the start he wanted to be," Janish said May 3. "I know Chris touched on this that there is some mechanical things that he needs to work through. There are some giving him a break mentally from the competitive environment of Triple-A and Charlotte, just the day to day and everything that goes along with it. Kind of the intimate environment we can create here in Arizona. Fuller is down here with him, working, the last couple of days. And then will for the next few days as well. Just give him a chance to get back to neutral is a good way to say it. And really allow him to take a breather."
Montgomery is batting fifth and playing shortstop for the Knights in Tuesday's game. In the updated MLB Pipeline prospect rankings, he dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 among White Sox prospects and fell out of the top 100 after being ranked No. 34.
