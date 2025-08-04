Chicago White Sox Release Former All-Star Pitcher
CHICAGO –– Noah Syndergaard's MLB comeback attempt with the White Sox fell short.
On Sunday, the team announced it has released Syndergaard, 32, a 2016 All-Star. The White Sox originally signed the right-handed pitcher to a minor league contract on June 24, and he reported to the team's facility in Glendale, Ariz.
Syndergaard made four starts in the Arizona Complex League, competing mostly against players in the early stages of their professional career. Across 15.1 innings, he posted a 2.93 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
He made the jump to Triple-A Charlotte to pitch against more talented competition and lasted just two starts before being released. On July 23, he gave up five earned runs, three home runs and five hits across four innings with one walk and three strikeouts. His next start was near-identical, allowing five hits, four earned runs and two home runs across four innings with one strikeout and no walks.
In the prime of his career with the New York Mets, Syndergaard's fastball reached the upper 90s. But in his last start in Triple-A on July 30, his fastball and sinker velocity decreased the low 90s.
That was also the case during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when he pitched for the Angels, Phillies, Dodgers and Guardians. He added cutter and a slider to his repertoire, but he still struggled to be effective on a consistent basis.
Syndergaard was once a top pitcher in MLB, finishing eighth in NL Cy Young voting in 2016 and going on a strong run with the Mets from 2015-19. But he's never been the quite the same since suffering injuries later in his career.
