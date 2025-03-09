Chicago White Sox Prospect Shane Smith Mows Down Los Angeles Dodgers Stars
Shane Smith may not have a fraction of the star power that some of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top bats boast, but the Chicago White Sox right-hander still managed to get a leg up on them Saturday.
The Dodgers and White Sox were going head-to-head in a Cactus League contest, with Smith drawing the start for Chicago. The first batter Smith faced was reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who he got to strike out swinging.
After giving up a single to Mookie Betts, Smith struck out Freddie Freeman and Will Smith.
Shane Smith plunked Max Muncy to open the second, but he proceeded to escape the frame otherwise unscathed. He strung together a 1-2-3 inning in the third, featuring another strikeout against Ohtani and a fly out from Betts.
In 3.0 innings of work, Smith racked up five strikeouts. 32 of his 49 pitches were strikes, while just two of the nine batters he faced got on base.
MLB Pipeline has the 24-year-old righty ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the White Sox's farm system.
Chicago acquired Smith in December, poaching him from the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft. So while he has yet to make his MLB debut, he will have to take up a spot on the White Sox's active 26-man roster whenever he is not injured this season.
Smith's first appearance in spring training made it difficult to envision him succeeding at the MLB level so soon, as he gave up one hit, three walks and four earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Texas Rangers. In the 5.0 innings he as pitched since, though, Smith has allowed just one hit, zero walks and zero runs with eight strikeouts.
As things stand, Smith is likely to open 2025 coming out of the White Sox's bullpen. He spent most of last season as a swingman in Double-A, however, so he could prove capable as a replacement starter when necessary.
