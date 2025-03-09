Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero Recovers From Back Injury, Returns to Lineup
Junior Caminero is back in the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup for Sunday's spring training showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays, per FanDuel Sports Network's Ryan Bass.
The 21-year-old infielder last took the field Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He left that contest in the fourth inning, exiting with low back tightness.
Manager Kevin Cash labeled Caminero as day-to-day after that game, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, and did not expect him to miss much time. He was absent from Tampa Bay's lineup for two days, missing games against the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles.
Caminero will bat third and start at third base on Sunday.
Caminero is batting .211 with three home runs, one triple, eight RBIs and a 1.075 OPS through eight Grapefruit League appearances.
Prior to the 2024 season, Caminero was viewed as a consensus top-five prospect in baseball. He proceeded to hit .249 with six home runs, nine doubles, 18 RBIs, a .724 OPS and a 0.7 WAR in 43 games, exhausting his rookie eligibility in the process.
Caminero hit .424 with a 1.003 OPS in the Dominican Winter League this past offseason, going viral for his clutch home run and ensuing bat flip in Game 7 of the championship series.
Related MLB Stories
- ASHBY SHUT DOWN: Even though he is set to miss the next two weeks recovering from an oblique strain, Aaron Ashby still sees himself as a contender to break into the Brewers' rotation. CLICK HERE
- GREENE TO MAKE HISTORY: By tabbing Hunter Greene as their Opening Day starter for 2025, the Reds etched the young ace's name into the franchise's history books. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX PITCHERS OUT FOR SEASON: Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela are both set to undergo Tommy John surgery, knocking the two young pitchers out for 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.