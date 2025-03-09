Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero Recovers From Back Injury, Returns to Lineup

Junior Caminero, who missed the Tampa Bay Rays' last two spring training games due to low back tightness, is returning to the lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Sam Connon

St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field.
St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Junior Caminero is back in the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup for Sunday's spring training showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays, per FanDuel Sports Network's Ryan Bass.

The 21-year-old infielder last took the field Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He left that contest in the fourth inning, exiting with low back tightness.

Manager Kevin Cash labeled Caminero as day-to-day after that game, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, and did not expect him to miss much time. He was absent from Tampa Bay's lineup for two days, missing games against the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles.

Caminero will bat third and start at third base on Sunday.

Caminero is batting .211 with three home runs, one triple, eight RBIs and a 1.075 OPS through eight Grapefruit League appearances.

Prior to the 2024 season, Caminero was viewed as a consensus top-five prospect in baseball. He proceeded to hit .249 with six home runs, nine doubles, 18 RBIs, a .724 OPS and a 0.7 WAR in 43 games, exhausting his rookie eligibility in the process.

Caminero hit .424 with a 1.003 OPS in the Dominican Winter League this past offseason, going viral for his clutch home run and ensuing bat flip in Game 7 of the championship series.

Related MLB Stories

  • ASHBY SHUT DOWN: Even though he is set to miss the next two weeks recovering from an oblique strain, Aaron Ashby still sees himself as a contender to break into the Brewers' rotation. CLICK HERE
  • GREENE TO MAKE HISTORY: By tabbing Hunter Greene as their Opening Day starter for 2025, the Reds etched the young ace's name into the franchise's history books. CLICK HERE
  • WHITE SOX PITCHERS OUT FOR SEASON: Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela are both set to undergo Tommy John surgery, knocking the two young pitchers out for 2025. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries