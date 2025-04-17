Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Set to Join Exclusive Club in Last 25 Years of History
After being promoted on Thursday night, new Chicago White Sox catcher Edgar Quero is set to join some rare history of the last 25 years.
Per Francys Romero on social media:
Since 2000, only six Cuban-born catchers have reached the Big Leagues.
Today, 22-year-old Edgar Quero becomes the seventh.
Quero, 22, is ranked as the No. 62 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Signed as an international free agent in 2021 by the Los Angeles Angels, he was traded to the White Sox in 2023 as part of the Lucas Giolito trade.
He's a lifetime .282 hitter in the minor leagues and has been hitting .333 at Triple-A Charlotte. He has a homer and four RBIs. The White Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and Quero is the second of their well-regarded prospects to get called up in the last week, joining infielder Chase Meidroth.
The following comes from a portion of Quero's MLB prospect profile:
An offensive-minded catcher, Quero is a switch-hitter who has been more potent from the right side of the plate against upper-level pitching. He has a more advanced approach than most players his age, rarely chasing pitches out of the zone and making repeated contact. He did a better job of pulling pitches and hitting them harder in 2024, fueling optimism that he'll get to most of his average to solid raw power and become a 20-homer threat.
The White Sox and Athletics will finish out their series at 2:10 p.m. ET.
