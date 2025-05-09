Cincinnati Reds Re-Call Top 100 Prospect to Big League Roster
The Cincinnati Reds have recalled Top 100 prospect Chase Petty to the big league roster, doing so on Friday before a series opener with the Houston Astros.
Petty is the No. 97 prospect in the sport and the No. 6 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
Petty, 22, was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2021 out of the New Jersey high school ranks. He was traded to the Reds as part of the deal that sent Sonny Gray to Minnesota.
He made his major league debut earlier this year, lasting just 2.1 innings, but he's had an excellent season at Triple-A Louisville. He's 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA, striking out 35 batters in 29.0 innings.
He just tossed six no-hit innings in his last start for the Bats.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Petty’s evolution and maturation from thrower to complete pitcher has continued, though he’s still throwing plenty hard enough. His fastball is almost a setup pitch to his secondary offerings, but he still averaged 95-96 mph, touching the upper 90s, and his two-seamer features good sink for groundball contact. At times he has a distinct upper-80s slider and a 91-92 mph cutter, although they occasionally run into each other. They miss bats at a high rate in any iteration. He has a firm upper-80s changeup that isn’t quite as effective, but it can kill spin and offer some sink and fade.
The Reds and Astros will play at 8:10 p.m. ET on Friday. Nick Martinez (CIN) pitches against Hunter Brown (HOU).
Petty is not scheduled to start in this series.
