Cincinnati Reds Reds Minor League Affiliate Clinches Playoff Berth Already
Congratulations are in order for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who clinched the Southern League's first half title this weekend. The Lookouts are the Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and will host the Southern League playoffs.
Per Minor League Baseball:
The format for the 2025 Postseason at Double-A, High-A and Single-A will consist of four teams per league in a best-of-3 Division series, followed by a best-of-three Championship series. The four playoff participants per league will be the winners of each division from both halves based on the best winning percentage of each half. In the event the same Club wins both halves, the Club with the next best winning percentage in the second half will advance.
The Lookouts won the Northern Division with a 38-28 record, finishing 1.5 games ahead of the Birmingham Barons (White Sox). The Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) won the Southern League South by going 41-27. They were four games ahead of the Montgomery Biscuits, who are affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cam Collier, ranked as the No. 69 prospect in baseball, per MLB PIpeline, is on the Lookouts roster right now. He's hitting .462 in his first seven games at that level and there's a chance he's still on the team when the playoffs come around.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Because Collier reclassified and headed to Chipola Junior College for the 2022 Draft rather than stay in high school until 2023, he has been one of the youngest players wherever he’s gone, signing at age 17 as a first-round pick in '22 and performing as one of the youngest hitters in both the Florida State League in '23 and with High-A Dayton a year later. Lou Collier’s kid took home Futures Game MVP honors with a big home run and finished second in the Midwest League with 20 long balls in 2024.
