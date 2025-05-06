Brewers Prospect Jadyn Fielder, Son of Prince Fielder, Opens Pro Career With Home Run
Jadyn Fielder followed in his father's footsteps when he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last summer, although he didn't wind up appearing in any professional games in 2024.
The 20-year-old finally made his minor league debut Monday, starting in left field for the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affiliate against the Chicago Cubs' rookie squad. In his first at-bat of the contest, Fielder hit a two-run home run to right-center.
As the son of six-time All-Star Prince Fielder, it wasn't shocking to see Jadyn show off some power. He added two walks and a sacrifice fly before the night was through, leading his team to a 12-6 victory.
Prince was an MLB legacy himself, as his own father, Cecil, made three All-Star appearances in his 13-year big league career between 1985 and 1998. Prince and Cecil each hit exactly 319 home runs in the majors.
It may take a bit before Jadyn reaches that mark, considering he only just played his first professional game. MLB Pipeline doesn't have him ranked among the Brewers' top 30 prospects, either.
Fielder certainly started off on the right foot Monday, though.
