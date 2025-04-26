Cincinnati Reds' Top Prospect, Rising Quickly, Takes 100 mph Fastball to Double-A
The Chase Burns era begins Saturday night in Chattanooga, Tenn. The question is, though, how long will it last?
If his time at his first stop in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization is any indication, not too long.
Burns, the No. 2 selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, made just three pro starts at High-A Dayton before the Reds decided to move him up the minor league ladder. Signed last year to a $9.25 million bonus out of Wake Forest, he was impressive with the Dragons, despite an 0-2 record.
Burns had a 3.09 ERA in three starts and gave up four runs on five hits and five walks but struck out 20 batters in 11.2 innings. Batters are hitting .125 against him.
The 22-year-old right-hander has a 100 mph fastball in his arsenal. He’s the No. 24 overall prospect in baseball, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.
On Saturday, he will face the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves affiliate), with Blake Burhalter – a 24-year-old right-hander who is the Braves’ No. 15 prospect – his opponent on the mound in the first game of a doubleheader.
MLB Pipeline lists Burns as the No. 1 prospect in a stacked farm system for the Reds that has six players in the Top 100.
But it was only a year ago that he was pitching at Wake Forest. He made 16 starts and finished 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA. In 100 innings, he struck out 191 batters and walked 30 for a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 6.37.
He broke the single-season strikeout mark at Wake Forest.
MLB Pipeline predicts Burns will land in Cincinnati at some point in 2025. Chattanooga is the next stop on the journey.
