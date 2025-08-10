Cleveland Guardians Bring Top Prospect One Step Closer to Big Leagues Amid Playoff Push
The Cleveland Guardians lost to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-4, failing to capitalize on a loss by the New York Yankees.
As a result, Cleveland is now 61-56 and they remain 0.5 games back of New York for the third and final wild card spot.
But while the Guardians chase a playoff spot at the big-league level, they've got some exciting news down on the farm, as the organization announced they are promoting top prospect Travis Bazzana to Triple-A Columbus.
Bazzana, 22, is the No. 12 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline. The Guardians selected him with the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2024. He played his college ball at Oregon State.
Between Double-A and a rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League, he's hitting .254 with five home runs this season. Given that he's played just 85 minor league games, it seems unlikely that he'd get a major league promotion this season, but if the Guardians feel he is their best chance to make a playoff run, you never know.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Bazzana has a compact left-handed swing with quality bat speed and makes excellent swing decisions, leaving him with no obvious weakness at the plate. He rarely chases, makes contact with ease while generating upper-echelon exit velocities and produces against lefties and righties and all types of pitches. His exceptional bat-to-ball skills overshadow his plus raw power, and he gets to most of it while displaying the ability to drive the ball out of the park to the opposite field.
The Guardians will be off on Monday before playing the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
