Cleveland Guardians Electric Prospect Just Can't Stop Hitting Triples
Cleveland Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana continues to break out at Double-A Akron, hitting three triples in his last four games.
Ranked as the No. 9 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, Bazzana is hitting .344 with a .462 on-base percentage through eight games. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024, Bazzana is predicted to make his major league debut this season. If and when he gets to the big leagues, he'll join Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan as key offensive pieces for the Guardians.
The 22-year-old has a home run, seven RBIs and two stolen bases thus far. He played his college ball at Oregon State.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Bazzana has a compact left-handed swing with quality bat speed and makes excellent swing decisions, leaving him with no obvious weakness at the plate. He rarely chases, makes contact with ease while generating upper-echelon exit velocities and produces against lefties and righties and all types of pitches. His exceptional bat-to-ball skills overshadow his plus raw power, and he gets to most of it while displaying the ability to drive the ball out of the park to the opposite field.
The Guardians are off on Monday but will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.
The RubberDucks are off on Monday as well, as is customary in the minor leagues. They are back in action on Tuesday as they take on the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
