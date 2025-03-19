Cleveland Guardians Minor League Affiliate Has Very Interesting Job Opening This Season
The Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, have a very interesting job available this summer: Drummer.
The job is so unique that noted minor league expert Benjamin Hill said on social media that he's never seen such a posting before.
Here's a Minor League job posting I've never seen before:
"Drummer – Take up the sticks and lead the charge, rallying the crowd with every beat as the pulse of Captains baseball."
You can see the full post within the post below, but the Captains are also hiring for three additional roles in their gameday operation:
We’re holding open tryouts for four (4) exciting roles on Tuesday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake:
- On-Field Host – Be the voice that keeps the crowd engaged between innings with contests, promotions, and high-energy entertainment.
- PA Announcer – Bring the game to life with your commanding voice as you introduce batters, call out big plays, and hype up the fans.
- Mascot Performer – Step into the suit and become the heart and soul of the ballpark, entertaining fans young and old with unforgettable antics.
Minor League Baseball certainly knows how to have its fun, and it appears that will be the vibe again this season at Captains games.
The Captains will begin their season on April 4 at Great Lakes, but they will start the home portion of their schedule on April 8 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, the American League Central rivals of the Guardians.
