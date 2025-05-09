Cleveland Guardians' No. 1 Overall Draft Choice Posts Big Night at Double-A Akron
Travis Bazzana, the top prospect in the Cleveland Guardians system, put together a monster night on Thursday for Double-A Akron.
The No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft in 2024, Bazzana had three hits for the third time in his professional career, which began last season after the draft.
Just 22, Bazzana played his college ball at Oregon State. He's hitting .257 so far this season, but he's out to a .310 start in May. He's got three homers, 16 RBIs and a .344 on-base percentage. He's predicted to make his major league debut this season, according to MLB Pipeline.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Bazzana has a compact left-handed swing with quality bat speed and makes excellent swing decisions, leaving him with no obvious weakness at the plate. He rarely chases, makes contact with ease while generating upper-echelon exit velocities and produces against lefties and righties and all types of pitches. His exceptional bat-to-ball skills overshadow his plus raw power, and he gets to most of it while displaying the ability to drive the ball out of the park to the opposite field.
At the big-league level, the Guardians enter play on Friday at 22-15 and in second place in the American League Central. They'll open up a new series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET as Gavin Williams (CLE) pitches against Aaron Nola (PHI).
Williams is 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA while Nola is 1-5 with a 4.61.
