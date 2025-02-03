Jackson Chourio's Brother Continues to Draw High Praise From Baseball America
Baseball America is very high on Cleveland Guardians prospect Jaison Chourio heading into 2025. The brother of Milwaukee Brewers stud Jackson Chourio, Jaison is currently ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the sport, and BA expects him to rise fast this season.
By now, you’re familiar with budding Brewers superstar Jackson Chourio. A year from now, his younger brother might be hot on his heels. The center fielder showed immaculate knowledge of the strike zone in an injury-shortened year at Low-A Lynchburg, where he finished with far more walks (86) than strikeouts (69) over the course of 432 plate appearances. He has a knack for finding the barrel, produces big-time exit velocity and has the plus speed to aptly man center field. The speed might tick down as he matures and adds strength, though it might be worth it if comes with more power.
The Guardians are a great place for Chourio to be, as they are one of the best player development groups in the sport. On the pitching side, they've developed CC Sabathia, Corey Kluber, Shane Bieber, Tanner Bibee and Emmanuel Clase in the last several years. They've also developed Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, and Francisco Lindor on the position player side.
Jaison is just 19 years old but considering that Jackson made his debut at 19, Jaison shouldn't be counted out to ascend fast through the system. MLB Pipeline projects him to make his major league debut in 2027, but if he performs well this season, all bets are off.
